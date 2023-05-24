NXM (NXM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,116.88 or 1.00092312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002386 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

