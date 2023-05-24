NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $216.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $306.88 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $318.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 176.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.53.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

