nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1,382.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NVT traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 282,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,133. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

