Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.71

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$78.71 and last traded at C$79.35, with a volume of 448388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

