NS Partners Ltd Invests $310,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %
XOM opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $432.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.