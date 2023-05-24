Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,422,492 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
