Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,422,492 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals



Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

