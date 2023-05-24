North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOA. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NOA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 30,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,603. The company has a market cap of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.
