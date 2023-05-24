North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOA. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 30,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,603. The company has a market cap of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

