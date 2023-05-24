Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.30 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.80. The company had a trading volume of 300,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,633. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordson by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

