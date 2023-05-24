New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,208 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance makes up approximately 5.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 1.46% of New Mountain Finance worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Kline acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Ogens acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 339,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,333. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.10%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.