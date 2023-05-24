Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 346,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

