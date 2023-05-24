Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 46518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.
