Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 46518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.