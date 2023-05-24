monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 4.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.58 and last traded at $164.86. Approximately 892,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 776,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

