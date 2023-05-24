monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 4.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.58 and last traded at $164.86. Approximately 892,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 776,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.62.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 0.84.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
