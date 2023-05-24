Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Trading Up 1.7%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $70.93. Approximately 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

