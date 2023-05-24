Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.