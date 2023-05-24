Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $85.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,615,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,567,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335849 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $122.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
