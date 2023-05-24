Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 114,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 489,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.
