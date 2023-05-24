Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.44. 2,303,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,234,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

