Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 31,680 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 31,680 shares of Advance ZincTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$60,920.64 ($40,613.76).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance ZincTek alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 191,118 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$382,236.00 ($254,824.00).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 69,028 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$138,056.00 ($92,037.33).

On Friday, May 5th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 180,972 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$361,944.00 ($241,296.00).

On Thursday, March 30th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 1,823 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$3,828.30 ($2,552.20).

On Monday, March 27th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 7,652 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$16,069.20 ($10,712.80).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky 867,601 shares of Advance ZincTek stock.

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.