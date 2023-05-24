Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRDY stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

