Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 23,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 22,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Further Reading

