Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 414.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,240 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 50.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 39.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 494,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,375. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

