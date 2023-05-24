JUNO (JUNO) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $38.18 million and approximately $174,126.55 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 74,501,992 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

