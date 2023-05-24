JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Reduced by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 2,193,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,152. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.