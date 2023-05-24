Jonestrading Analysts Give Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) a C$9.00 Price Target

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) has been given a C$9.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

TSE:ONC traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.70. 188,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,402. The firm has a market cap of C$173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

