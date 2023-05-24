Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 6.8 %

JAGX opened at $0.75 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

