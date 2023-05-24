Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,246 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $457.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.32.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

