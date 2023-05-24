Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $683.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $698.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

