Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 2.1%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.73. 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 94,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$328.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

