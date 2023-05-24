iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 4th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 348,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMIN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

