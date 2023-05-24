Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 21,014 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 1,011,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,379. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
See Also
