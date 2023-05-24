Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 21,014 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 1,011,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,379. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

