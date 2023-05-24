Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 551,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.