Intrust Bank NA Purchases 981 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

HON traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $192.42. 366,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,619. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average is $199.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.