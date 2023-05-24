Intrust Bank NA Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.79. 166,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,721. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

