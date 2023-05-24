Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 144,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 129,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 122,867 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.88. 518,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.28 and a 200-day moving average of $275.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

