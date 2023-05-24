Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 1,295 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. 5,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.1% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 597,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.