Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 1,295 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. 5,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
