Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells 6,479 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,479 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $14,642.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,759 shares in the company, valued at $620,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,039 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $10,884.24.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, William John Kelly sold 4,911 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,558.65.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, William John Kelly sold 1,139 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,722.21.
- On Monday, March 6th, William John Kelly sold 4,954 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $13,276.72.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of RBOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,578. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
