Insider Selling: Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells 58,839 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Pete Raby sold 58,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.59), for a total value of £170,044.71 ($211,498.40).

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

LON:MGAM traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.52). 205,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,453. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.62 ($4.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The company has a market cap of £807.60 million, a P/E ratio of 948.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Further Reading

