Insider Selling: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) President Sells 16,231 Shares of Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bob Farahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45.

On Friday, May 5th, Bob Farahi sold 224 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $15,254.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. 114,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,940. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

