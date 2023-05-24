Insider Selling: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Sells 4,963 Shares of Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 35,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.
