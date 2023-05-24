Insider Buying: National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Purchases 22,861 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Vision stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 1,042,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 359,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2,819.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 51,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

