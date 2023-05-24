Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 577,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in DT Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 50.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 64,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.