Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marissa B. Espineli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 3,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,730.00.

Shares of INOD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 667,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innodata by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

