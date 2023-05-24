Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

