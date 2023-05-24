IMS Capital Management Sells 3,242 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,981. The company has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.