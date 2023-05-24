IMS Capital Management Sells 240 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.00. 632,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average is $233.18. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

