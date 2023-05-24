IMS Capital Management Buys New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,571. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.