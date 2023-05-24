IMS Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,900 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 329,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

