Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 7.4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,570,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,310,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $655.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -249.99%.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,154,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,723,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

