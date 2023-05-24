Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $153,159.89

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $153,159.89 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

