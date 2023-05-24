holoride (RIDE) Price Up 0.5% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $79,635.52 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.25 or 0.06827560 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0264475 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $99,020.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

